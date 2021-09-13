Lawrence L. “Larry” Christman, 84, of Enterprise, died Aug. 21, 2021, at Wallowa Memorial Hospital due to complications from pneumonia.
A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. at Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise.
Larry was born on April 7, 1937 at Baker to Fredrick and Eva Lillian Christman. His early schooling began in Bates, before moving to North Powder, where he attended elementary and high school, graduating in 1955.
He worked for US Gypsum in Pilot Rock for several years before attending Eastern Oregon College in La Grande. His higher education included bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Education, and administration certification from the University of Montana.
In 1960, Larry and Anne Lieuallen met at EOC and were united in marriage on Sept. 17, 1961, at Weston. Following graduation from EOC in 1962, he began his teaching career as head teacher at Oxbow. He also taught in Athena and was named elementary principal in Weston and Wasco before settling in Enterprise in 1972 as elementary principal. In 1976 he was selected superintendent of schools for the district and held that position until 1995. In 1996-1998 he served as superintendent of schools in Pilot Rock, and in various years between 2000-2012 the same position at Elgin School District.
Larry was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, educator, community leader and role model. He was an active community leader, serving on the Enterprise City Council as mayor from 1986-1990 and again on the council until 2020.
After retirement, Larry enjoyed spending time with his wife and their grandchildren, taking them on camping trips and adventures and attending their school events. He enjoyed mowing the Enterprise Community Church lawn and many lawns in the neighborhood, and in the winter the same route plowing snow.
He was a 50-year member of Joseph Masonic Lodge, Joseph’s Valley Chapter Order of the Eastern Star and a member of Elks Lodge.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Anne; his sons, Steven (Jody) of Island City, Richard (Staci) and Marc (Ashley), of Enterprise; his twin sister, Lorraine Crawford of Joseph; his grandchildren, Alix, Nathan, Duncan, Caden, Jerika, Jayden, Stefany, Reece, Pierce and Carter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Harold Hansen and Charles Christman.
Memorials in his honor can be made to an educational foundation of the donor’s choice.
To plant a tree in memory of 'Larry' Christman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
