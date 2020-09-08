Larry Flescher
Richland
Larry Lee Flescher, 71, of Richland, died Aug. 30, 2020, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Meridian, Idaho.
He was laid to rest in a family plot up the Yachats River, without a ceremony (per his wishes) at noon on Sunday, Sept. 6.
Larry was born at Toledo, Oregon, and was raised 10 miles up the Yachats River, where he lived until he joined the Navy for the first time at the age of 18. During his stint in the Navy, Larry was a part of the recovery of the Apollo 11 capsule upon its return from the moon, including recording President Nixon’s address to the crew of the USS Arlington, watching the splashdown, and even shaking hands with President Nixon himself.
After living the majority of his life on the Oregon Coast, Larry moved his family to Halfway in 1993. He made many treasured friends in the surrounding area and vowed to spend the rest of his days in Baker County.
Larry was a published writer, having written an endearing, touching, and often hilarious book about his experiences as a 12-year-old boy in rural Yachats called “Rural Route Box 597 ‘1959’,” (available for purchase on Amazon.com). He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was a proud life member of the VFW.
The thing that Larry would like to be most remembered for is “being a good father.” According to his children “He was a great father! Mission accomplished Dad.”
Larry is survived by his father, James Howard Flescher; four children: Sarena, Jeff, Larretta and James; seven grandchildren: Willis, Christopher, Amy, Felicity, Rashell, Alexander and Eric; and three great-grandchildren: Audrey, Jackson and Truman.
Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Larry may do so to the local VFW Post No. 7847 through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
