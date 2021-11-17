Larry Morris
Baker City, 1944-2021
Larry Wayne Morris, 77, a longtime Baker City resident, died Nov. 13, 2021, doing exactly what he loved, preparing for an elk hunt with family.
A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane. A potluck reception will immediately follow the service at the church’s Family Life Center. Please share your memories and stories of Larry as we celebrate a life well lived.
Larry was born on Oct. 24, 1944, to Wayne and Anna Morris of Malheur City. Larry and his family moved to Bridgeport when he was a year old. They moved to Lindley Lane in Baker City in 1958. Larry graduated from Baker High School in 1963, playing basketball and being active in his FFA chapter.
After high school he attended Blue Mountain Community College for two years. During his college days, he worked nights at the railroad. After college, he moved home to help run the family ranch and worked at John Deere as the parts man.
Larry married Elaine Corning and had three children, Dan, Jeff and Lori. They established their home on Lindley Lane raising their children until they divorced in 1976. Larry continued to work on the ranch and raise cattle.
He later met and fell in love with Rochelle (Rocky) Jones, and they married in 1980.He loved to play basketball and played in many tournaments. He also loved to bowl back in the day and could be found at many bowling tournaments.
He loved to hunt and fish with family and friends. He loved taking the kids and grandkids on his pontoon boat every chance he got.
You could always find a mean dog sitting in the front seat of his pickup or lying in the middle of the road in front of his house. He would choose a hot dog over a T-bone steak and you could always find a can of Vienna sausages in his truck.
Larry “retired” in 2020, but could still be found in a swather or on a rake from time to time. Larry never missed an opportunity to stop for a quick chat with a friend in the middle of the road.
Larry’s devotion to family and the ranch was seen every day of his life through his integrity and hard work. He instilled these qualities in his children and grandchildren. This can be seen as the fourth generation of Morrises are operating the ranch.
His most recent pride and joy was his John Deere side-by-side that he patiently waited for 10 months to get. If you ventured out to Missouri Flats, you would have seen him “patrolling” the neighborhood with a huge smile on his face.
His last greatest accomplishment was a 5-point bull elk he harvested six days before he passed away.
Larry is survived by his wife of 41 years, Rocky Morris; his three children, Dan Morris of Baker City, Jeff Morris of Baker City, and Lori Hamilton of Sheridan; his grandchildren, Drew Morris and his wife, Jessica, Morgan Sherman and her husband, Danny, Jake Morris, Justin Morris, Marissa Voigt and her husband, Jordan; and four great-grandchildren, Louise and Landon Voigt and Kaitlyn and Michael Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Anna Morris; and his sister and brother-in-law, Darrell and Bertha Bales.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Larry the family suggests Hunt of a Lifetime through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.