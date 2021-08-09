Larry Wampler
Halfway, 1946-2021
Larry Wampler of Halfway, Oregon, died on July 18, 2021, peacefully at home from prolonged health issues at the age of 74.
He was born Nov. 16, 1946, in Hutchinson, Kansas, where he developed a hard work ethic and love for sports.
As an early teen, his father moved his mother and his sister to Denver, Colorado, where Larry graduated his senior year in 1965 at Ranum High School. In Denver as a running back he helped his football team to an undefeated season.
The following year, he joined the National Guard and attended Mesa College in Grand Junction, Colorado, on a football scholarship.
After college, Larry moved to California and worked various jobs. Throughout the remainder of his life, he worked for Todd’s Shipyard at San Pedro Bay and in general construction as a framer, roofer, floor installer and low-voltage communications technician.
He was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast and spent much of his adulthood coaching football and Little League.
After moving back to Colorado later in life, he coached his Little League team to a win at the Colorado state championship. He was a strong patriot for his country and community.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, George and Bea Wampler, and his dogs, Attitude, Maggie and Dixie (which he spoke of often).
He is survived by his children, David and Lisa; former wife, Cheryl; and recent dogs, Toby, Bear and Tonya.
There will be a small private memorial for close friends. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
