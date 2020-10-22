‘Larry’ Wright
Prairie City, formerly of Baker City, 1935-2020
Charles “Larry” Wright, 85, of Prairie City, died Oct. 14, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
His graveside memorial service will take place Saturday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m. at the Prairie City Cemetery.
Larry was born on July 26, 1935, at Burns to Charles and Lena (Evans)Wright. Larry attended Baker High and graduated in 1954. He married Carla Edwards on Aug. 3, 1974, at Bates. Larry was a mill superintendent for 46 years working for Hines Lumber, John Day Lumber and Grant Western until he retired in 2000.
Larry loved fast cars, sports, and mowing his lawn. He was on the planning commission, attended the Prairie Baptist Church for many years and enjoyed being a member of a car club. One of Larry’s greatest accomplishments was raising his family.
Survivors include his loving wife, Carla Wright of Prairie City; his sons, Rusty Wright and his wife, Jill, of Prairie City, Jason Wright and his wife, Aimee, of John Day; his daughters, Julie Combs and her husband, Rick, of Bates, and Brenda Lovell and her husband, Doug, of Prairie City; his sister, Marlene Pettit of La Pine; 11 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lena Wright; his brother, Dale Wright; and his sister, Sherrie Lahmann.
To light a candle in memory of Larry or to offer online condolences to his family, go to www.driskillmemorialchapel.com
