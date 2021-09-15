Laura Watson
Baker City, 1948-2021
Laura Mae Watson, 72, of Baker City, died Sept. 11, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise after a long battle with health issues.
Laura was born on Sept. 12, 1948, at Klamath Falls to William Francis “Frank” Watson and Alpha Watson. Laura grew up in a large, loving family. She had six siblings and had a strong bond with each of them. As a young child, her family, children included, would travel to work in cotton orchards.
As she grew older, she became well versed with her customer service skills. She was proud of her hotel manager title at the Hotel Bentley and the Red Lion Hotel in Louisiana. Later, she became the manager for local Baker City restaurants such as the Haines Steak House, The Sunridge, and during the opening of the Geiser Grand Hotel.
She had many, many friends whom she met throughout her life, mostly work colleagues that she held dear. She held on to written notes through the years from these friends that she treasured and beamed with pride when she would talk of her memories. Laura was an honest woman who always had an enormous amount of learned advice.
Laura was wonderful at remembering fond memories, that came across as stories, because they were exciting. Her favorite story to tell was when she was on her ex-husband’s ship in the ocean, and pirates came and took over controls of their ship and they had to take off in the boat they had been towing with the ship.
She was a wonderful gardener of plants inside and out. Her granddaughter, Ashleigh, would call her the “plant doctor,” as she could bring any plant back to life. Laura had a love for music such as opera, country, ’80s genre and, of course, her “Hope Floats” soundtrack.
Laura was a hippie at heart, and she will be remembered wearing her capris and ankle bracelets. She had a love for everyone, regardless of their background, color of their skin, or religion. She had a deep connection with her dog, Dutchy B, and all other pets that she was around. Her memory will be treasured for all the days of our lives (which was also her favorite soap opera)!
Laura is survived by her children, John Beatty and Colleen Klassen; her granddaughter, Ashleigh King-Price, and grandson-in-law, Taylor Price; her great-grandchildren, McKynzie, Olivia and Lincoln; her sisters, Cindy Shuckle and Vicky Watson-Worsham; her nieces and nephews include Rick Watson, Rhonda Watson-Yanez, Justin Watson, Michelle Watson, Tracy Fass, Todd Beatty, Chris Beatty, Holly Hardesty, Little Rhonda Yanez, Erica Watson, Vorzheva Yanez, Damien Yanez, Devin Yanez, Alexis Watson, Kasey Watson, Enola Watson, Tessa Banister, Gabriel Banister, and Eli Banister.
Laura was preceded in death by her mother and father, Frank and Alpha Watson; her brothers, William “Skip” Watson, Jerry Watson and Rodger Watson; her sister, Judy Bingham; her niece, Kimberly Bingham; and her nephews, Joshua Hardesty and William “Will” Watson.
In her later days, her biggest desire was to dance again, and she worried that she would never get the chance to do so. We know she is dancing in heaven to God’s beautiful choir, without pain and a great, big smile on her face, her family said.
She loved her family and friends, and we loved her back — as she would say, “love you long time.”
A note from the family of Laura Mae Watson:
On September 11, 2021, we lost our loving mother. Our hearts are heavy, and we now have to say goodbye. In her time on Earth, she was full of life and has seen and done many things, from her travels to Louisiana, Germany, and everywhere in between, before settling in Oregon. To all our family and friends, we want to say thank you for loving her and receiving the love she gave; never will we meet another like her. Until we meet again!
