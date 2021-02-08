Lawrence Adkinson
Baker City, 1945-2021
Lawrence Jay “Larry” Adkinson, 75, of Baker City, died Feb. 3, 2021, at his home with his loving wife by his side.
His graveside service will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City, with Pastor Greg Pierce of the Blue Mountain Baptist Church officiating.
Larry was born on June 29, 1945, at Portland to Ray Russel Ritzenthaler and Juanita V. LeWellan and was raised by his adopted parents, Frank William and Marie Virginia (Stockert) Adkinson. He graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1963. In June of that same year, Larry joined the U.S. Navy. He was entered into active combat in Saigon during the Vietnam War. He served for four years before being honorably discharged.
On July 16, 1965, Larry married Mary Darlene (Winner) Adkinson at Cornelius, Oregon. He worked for the Bonnie Hays Animal Shelter and as animal control supervisor for Washington County in Hillsboro for 22 years, retiring on June 6, 2001.
Larry was an avid outdoorsman. His hobbies and passions included trapping, fishing, metal detecting and hunting (especially sage rat hunting). He was a member of the American Trappers Association.
He and Darlene shared their lives as foster parents for nine years. Larry also enjoyed helping young men who were interested in trapping.
Larry is survived by his wife, M. Darlene Adkinson of Baker City; his daughter, Lisa Breiland and her husband, Travis, of Libby, Montana; his son, Dale Adkinson and his wife, Char, of Newberg; his grandchildren, Derek Jay Breiland and his wife, Harlie, of Libby, Kaleb KaiLynn Adkinson of Cherry Grove, Oregon, and Kaden Keen Adkinson of Sheridan, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his biological parents and his adopted parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Bonnie Hays Animal Shelter through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To offer online condolences to Larry’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
