Leland Myers
Sumpter, 1938-2021
Leland Lee Myers, 83, of Sumpter, died Dec. 12, 2021, from natural causes.
Services will take place Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. at the Masonic Hall in Sumpter.
Leland was born on July 4, 1938, in Oceanlake, Oregon, the eldest child of Norman and Loraine Myers. His parents, paternal grandparents, and one set of paternal great-grandparents were born in Oregon, and Leland was very proud of being a fourth-generation Oregonian.
In and out of Granite from age two months, where his paternal grandmother was born, he attended school in The Dalles and Mt. Vernon, Oregon, where he learned the importance of volunteering. Like his folks, Leland helped some when the Mt. Vernon park was developed and, as part of the Mt. Vernon Boy Scout troop, helped lay the floor of the Mt. Vernon Community Center. He graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in 1956, then attended Oregon State University, graduating in 1962 with a bachelor of science degree in Forest Engineering.
While in college, he met Nancy Lougheed, from Portland, in the campus international folk dancing club. They were married in Mt. Vernon in June 1959. Folk dancing remained part of their lives for decades, with demonstrations at schools and other events. Many people have fond memories of watching them dance.
Leland worked first for Hines Lumber Company as a forester, and his first child was born in Burns. Late in 1963, the small family moved to Sumpter where, with his father and two brothers, they operated 4-M Lumber Company, doing salvage logging and milling. And the little family grew by three more children.
Leland became a licensed professional land surveyor in 1965. Through the years, Nancy and the kids served as field crew on survey projects. Being self-employed, Leland had the flexibility to attend a lot of his kids’ activities and head up some interesting misadventures, some on special days or occasions.
Following his upbringing of service to community, Leland was one of the founders of Sumpter Valley Days and Sumpter Valley Railroad Restoration, was a Boy Scout leader, and was a project leader for Sumpter Valley’s 4-H Club. After Sumpter Valley Days was retired, Leland and Nancy managed the Outdoor Sumpter Flea Markets at The Grounds. He served on Sumpter City Council and Sumpter Planning Commission, was a member of Sumpter Volunteer Fire Department, and while the City’s Water Commissioner, oversaw the first upgrade of the city’s water system.
He was a member of the Professional Land Surveyors of Oregon, and also was a Mason for 55 years, serving four times as Worshipful Master, and, with Nancy, was an active member of the Order of Eastern Star. He promptly joined when Sumpter Valley Community Volunteers was founded to support the valley’s fire departments, historical projects, and community events.
Carpentry wasn’t exactly just a hobby with Leland. He designed and led construction of the Sumpter Masonic Hall (1974), McEwen Railroad Depot (1976), and the office/restroom building at The Grounds in Sumpter (1996). Most recently, he was trying to finish the remodeling of his home.
Leland is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Myers; his children, LeAnne Woolf of Sumpter, Chris Myers and his partner, Chrissy White of Baker City, Laura Grove and her husband, Bob, of Pendleton, and Jim Myers of Breckenridge, Colorado; his grandchildren, Nicole Dey and her husband, Jake, of Mt. Vernon, Washington, Sydney Woolf and her partner, Ommar Romero, of Auburn, Washington, and Brandon Groshens and his wife, Tabby, of Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts; great-grandchildren, Damien Romero and Brynn Dey; his sister-in-law, Joy Myers of Sumpter; his brother Gale, Myers and his wife, Linda, of Payette, Idaho; and many nephews, nieces and cousins across the United States.
Leland was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Loraine Myers; and his brother, Jerry Myers.
If you wish to make a donation in Leland’s name, the family suggests Sumpter Valley Community Volunteers (SVCV) through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
