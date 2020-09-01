Leo Coller
Baker City, 1942-2020
Leo Keith Coller, 78, of Baker City, died Aug. 23, 2020, at Meadowbrook Place.
A celebration of his life is planned for Friday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St., with Pastor Brad Phillips officiating.
Leo was born on May 29, 1942, at Baker City. His parents were Fred A. Coller and Rebecca J. (Southhall) Coller. He graduated from Baker High School in 1961 and went on to join the Army National Guard for the next seven years. On Jan. 11 of 1963, he married Brenda Litteral, a union that eventually ended in divorce.
He worked as a truck driver, both in the logging industry and long- and short-haul trucking, a career that came naturally as he had been driving trucks since the age of 16. He truly loved trucking and being on the road.
Leo enjoyed being in the outdoors. He had a special appreciation for elk. He loved watching and hunting them. He also loved his family very much, and he enjoyed giving the staff at his favorite hangout, the Truck Corral, a fun but hard way to go. He was a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the VFW and the American Legion.
Survivors include his daughter, JoAnna Chamberlin and her husband, Larry, of Baker City; three sons, Bryan Coller and his wife, Robin, of Star, Idaho, Jason Coller and his wife, Dezerae, of New Braunfels, Texas, and Jamie Coller and his wife, Sarah, of Bella Vista, Arkansas; his brother, Al Coller of Aurora, Colorado; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Charlene Yanken and Lois Zehrung; and three brothers, Robert, Don and Richard Coller, and another brother, Al Coller, who just passed away two days after Leo.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Lung Association, the VFW or the charity of one’s choice through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, Oregon 97814.
To light a candle or to leave a condolence for Leo’s family, go to www.colestributecenter.com
