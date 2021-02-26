Leo Poe
Baker City, 1944-2021
Leo Dave Poe died peacefully in his home on Feb. 23, 2021, with his family by his side.
A celebration of Leo’s life will take place later, with the place, date and time to be announced.
Leo was born on Feb. 21, 1944, at Durango, Colorado, to Inez-June and Orville Poe. The oldest of 10 children, Leo began working at age 9 and never stopped.
Leo was a co-owner of Britton Equipment, a supervisor for Ash Grove Cement and owner of Windfall Antiques. He was a man of few words and great integrity. He always quietly helped those in need.
Previously married to Barbara Haydock, he was father to a son, Buck. He wed Gayle Quigley on May 25, 1985, and together they remodeled multiple houses, built a business, raised children, Angie and Andy, and started a farm.
They had many happy years together with their loyal companions, Rex and Kirby. Our lives were richer for knowing him.
Leo is survived by his wife of 35 years, Gayle; his son, Andy Quigley (Alice) and grandsons, Wyatt and Emett; his daughter, Angie Howe (Bob); his son, Buck, and grandson, Alexia; his siblings and in-laws, Carol and Einar Traa, Jack and Charlotte Poe, Linda and JD Lethlean, Donna and Jim Guelder, Ivan and Alice Poe, Todd and Jean Poe, Cindy Poe, Wade and Debbie Poe; and multiple nieces and nephews.
The family owes a debt of gratitude to Heart ’N Home Hospice Care.
Memorial contributions can be made to Heart ’N Home in Leo’s honor through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.