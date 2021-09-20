Vernon “Leroy” Kee, 86, loving husband and father of three children, died Sept. 17, 2021, in Baker City.
There will be no funeral service.
Leroy was born on Jan. 2, 1935, at Louisburg, Missouri, to Albert and Laura Campbell Kee. The family moved to Ventura, California when he was two years old. He attended high school and college in Ventura. He excelled in all sports. Leroy received a football scholarship to Cal Poly Tech; however, instead of playing football he enlisted in the United States Army in 1956. Prior to being shipped overseas he married Deanna Sims on Sept. 1, 1956, at Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was stationed in Germany and was joined several months later by Deanna. Together they explored the German countryside, the castles, and the culture.
After leaving the military Leroy began his career with the Bell Telephone Company, eventually moving to Baker City to work for Pacific Northwest Bell. He continued his employment with the telephone company until retiring in 1990.
Leroy had a passion for hunting and sports; he could talk for hours about both. He and his hunting partner, Gary Hester, spent many days together walking the steep hills of the Elkhorn Mountains looking for elk. Leroy traveled to Utah for several successful mule deer hunts.
Leroy enjoyed his four grandchildren. He and Deanna took a huge part in raising all four of them to be productive, hard-working people.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Deanna; his three children, Mike Kee (Mary Jo), Edie Palmer (Jeff), and Glen Kee (Amy); his grandchild, Megan Kee, Chelsea Massingale (Buddy), Ryan Kee, Delaney Lane (Dustin); and his great-grandson, Luke Massingale.
Leroy was preceded in death by his father, Albert, and his mother, Laura.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Leroy, the family suggests the Alzheimer Association through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of 'Leroy' Kee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Hang on!
Before you go...
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Hang On!
Before you go...
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.