Lester Short
Baker City, 1935-2021
Lester Orval “Shorty” Short, 85, of Baker City, died on March 6, 2021, at his residence.
At his request, no formal services will take place.
Shorty was born on June 22, 1935, at Madras to Clarence “Kid” and Winifred “Winnie” Short (Hunt). He attended school through the eighth grade; at the end of his eighth-grade year, he helped take care of his mother. He never made it back to school; instead, he started working and worked until he was in his 70s.
He married Mildred Irene “Midge” Wayne in 1967 and together they lived and worked around Pacific Northwest. He worked as a farm and ranch hand and drove produce and stock trucks locally and long haul. Shorty and Midge owned their own semi-truck for a period and often drove as a team, most often pulling “bull wagons.” Shorty and Mildred often spoke of the time they hauled cattle for the filming of the early ’90s movie “City Slickers.” They both said it was their favorite job. Shorty also worked for the Forest Service in Baker City right before retiring. After retiring, he moved to Montana to live with his son.
Shorty is survived by his son, Laurance Short of Deer Lodge, Montana; his brother and sister-in-law, Charlie and Peggy Short of Cove; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Winifred Short; five siblings; and two stepchildren.
To leave an online condolence for Shorty’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.