Letha Catlett
Baker City, 1938-2020
Letha “Lee” Colleen (Moore) Catlett, 82, of Baker City, and formerly of Unity, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, died Dec. 11, 2020, at Baker City.
There are no services scheduled at this time. A celebration of life will take place in the summer of 2021.
Letha was born on June 26, 1938, at Mount Vernon, the daughter of Delcie (Hogeland) and Jess Moore.
She graduated from Toledo, Oregon, High School in 1956. Lee married Robert “Bob” Catlett on April 8, 1961. They lived in many places while Bob served in the Army, including Germany twice and Japan and many places in the U.S. But Unity was always home.
Lee worked as a cosmetologist for many years; even after retirement, she would cut family and friends’ hair. After retirement, Lee and Bob would spend their winters in Quartzsite, Arizona, where they enjoyed spending time with friends, attending music jams, and going to various dances and shows.
When Bob passed, she continued to spend the winters in Arizona with Delcie, her mom. Later she would travel with family friend, Gene Bettin.
Lee and Bob often took the grandkids on trips. One time they traveled through the southern and eastern parts of the U.S., ending in Virginia visiting family and friends along the way. Lee loved to travel, taking her granddaughters to Yellowstone National Park and Newport. She made an annual trip to the Oregon Coast to visit family and friends. She went on two cruises in her life, one to Ensenada, Mexico, and the other to Alaska.
She is survived by her four daughters, LeeAnn, Carla, Deborah and April; seven grandchildren, Memorey, Jason, Miranda, Jennifer, Julia, Allison, and AJ; 12 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and many friends and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jess Moore; stepfather, Darrel Perdue, in 1995; husband, Robert Catlett, in 2000; and mother Delcie (Hogeland) Perdue, in 2005.
Lee will be greatly missed by everyone whose life she touched, friends, and family alike, family members said.
