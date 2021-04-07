Lewis Gray
Baker City, 1945-2021
Lewis Arthur Gray, 75, of Baker City, died on April 3, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
His memorial service will take place on June 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lincoln Park in Forest Grove.
Lewis was born on May 5, 1945, at Hillsboro to Johnnie “Howard” Gray and Mary Elnora White. He served his country with the United States Army, ranked as an E-5 for 36 months; Lewis did two tours in Vietnam.
On June 30, 1969, Lewis married Eva Davidson in Vancouver, Washington. Lewis and Eva were business owners, operating the Log Cabin Inn in Gales Creek, Oregon, for more than 20 years. He was very happily married to the love of his life for 51 years.
Lewis liked to fish and hunt, and he liked to collect Jadeite Fire King and other antiques.
He is survived by his loving wife, Eva Gray; his children, Chris (Kevin) Kommer of Baker City, Shawna (Morris) Buchanan of Milwaukie, and Lewis (Kaycie) Gray of Gales Creek; his brothers, Rollie Gray of LaPine and Larry Tyler of Lincoln City; his sisters, Debra Sangster of Forest Grove and Robin Higgins of Forest Grove; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Lewis was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Gray and Mary Austin; his brother, Steven Gray; his sister, Janell Singleton; and a granddaughter, Destiny Rose.
Memorial contributions can be made to Heart ’N Home Hospice through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for the Lewis’ family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
