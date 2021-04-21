Linda Cowan
Haines, 1950-2021
On April 14, 2021, Linda Lee Cowan (Watkins) was surrounded by her family while her affectionate husband, Mickey, cheered her on to run into Jesus’ arms after a brief illness.
She left us here on earth but was immediately with Jesus, her little brother, Allen, and her parents. There will be a celebration of her life at a later time.
Linda was a dedicated wife to her high school sweetheart, Mickey, and a loving mother to her three children. Linda was born on Feb. 21, 1950, at Long Beach, California, to Robert and Clara Watkins. Linda had five siblings, Robert Jr., Beverly, Barbara, James and Allen Watkins, and many nieces and nephews.
On Dec. 11, 1968, she married Mickey Joseph Cowan in Tacoma, Washington. They raised three children, Carolee, Michael and Trina. Linda stayed at home when raising her children to ensure they had her full attention and care. When her youngest, Trina, was in elementary school, Linda became a registered CNA and brought Trina to work with her at the nursing home where she was employed.
In 1990, Mickey and Linda moved from Southern California to Haines to operate a dairy farm. During the dairy farm adventure, Linda wanted to go back to her passion of caring for people. She opened an adult foster home at their residence. Linda named the home Serenity Farms Adult Foster Home. She first started caring for the elderly. As time went on Linda began caring for developmentally disabled. She has had many people come into her home over the years whom she has cared for as her own. In July 2020, her sweet niece, Jana, moved to the farm to help care for the residents and in the process enjoyed spoiling her precious Aunt Linda to pieces.
Linda loved fellowshipping with her Al-Anon family, worshipping and studying God’s words with her church family at Harvest Church in Baker City, adventuring on side-by-side rides in the mountains with family and friends, dining out, shopping, and being with her animals.
Her children remember waking up early and hearing Linda’s gospel music playing throughout the house on many mornings. She loved taking flowers on many occasions to others who were having a hard time. Linda dearly loved her grandkids and they treasured the times they came to the family farm and fully understood that the word “No” means ask Grandma.
Linda is survived by her devoted husband, Mickey Cowan, and their adorable pet, Patches; her oldest daughter Carolee and son-in-law David, and their four children, Christopher and his wife, Stephanie, Ashley, Nathan and Autumn Ralston; her son Michael and daughter-in-law Trisha, and their three children, Ashley, Aimee and Anthony Cowan; her daughter Trina and her son, Sky Ward.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, mother and her beloved brother, Allen Watkins.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Linda the family suggests Heart ’N Home Hospice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
