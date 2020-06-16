Linda Garrett
Baker City, 1970-2020
Linda Garrett, 49, died of natural causes on June 12, 2020, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City.
A celebration of Linda’s life and family gathering will take place at a later date.
Linda Dee was born, along with her twin brother Vic, on Oct. 26, 1970, at Denver to James and Salina Church. She spent most of her early years in Star, Idaho. At the age of 16, the family moved to Halfway. Most of her adult years she lived in Boise and Grandview, Idaho, and most recently in Baker City.
Linda was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was kind and giving to all who knew her and even those who didn’t. Her smile could melt the coldest of hearts and fill it with a warmth you could never imagine. Her sense of humor and laugh were contagious — a silly look or joke would have you laughing so hard you would be crying.
She was stubborn as a mule and just as hard-headed at times, but that is what made her the beautiful person she was. The masterpieces of her life were each and every one of her beautiful children. She loved them so and talked about them all the time.
Linda had a passion and talent for drawing, dragonflies being a favorite. She also loved doing hair and makeup and had plans to go and finish her beauty degree. Linda was a beautiful soul who held onto her belief in God to carry her through this life and into his loving arms until we meet again. She will forever be the love and laughter in our hearts.
Favorite sayings of Linda’s were “day 1 or 1 day” and “I Love Your Face.” A special poem that she and her daughter Rosemary loved was “To Those I Love and Those Who Love Me.”
Linda is survived by her children, Rosemary Garrett and family, T.J. and Michelle (Berry) Garrett and their children, Sylus and McKenzie, and Levi Nanney, all of Boise, Michael Nanney of Grandview, Idaho, and Ellis Ivan Nanney Jr.; her parents, Jim and Salina Church of Richland, Oregon; her brothers, Thomas, and his wife, Kenna Church of Boise, and Victor and his wife, Rhonda Church of Cascade, Idaho; her longtime companion, Ellis Ivan Nanney Sr.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her grandparents; her sister, Angela Church; and her granddaughter, Lily Garrett.
Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Linda may do so to the charity of your choice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.