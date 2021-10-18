Linda Koplein

Linda Rae Koplein, 72, of Baker City, died Sept. 14, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City.
A private memorial service will take place at a date to be determined.
Linda was born on Jan. 20, 1949, in Huntington Beach, California, to Norman Frederick Wells and Thelma Lorraine Crouch. Linda graduated from Huntington Beach High School in 1967.
Her greatest passion was working with the clients at Step Forward Activities. Linda did this for nearly 39 years. She earned many smiles and hugs and undying loyalty from so many of Step Forward’s clients; Linda gave them her full attention when they needed it most. She was a safe harbor for them to come to, where they could sit when they were upset, without judgment or commentary. In 2000, Linda received the “Manager of the Year” award from the Oregon Resource Association. Ask anyone at Step Forward and they will tell you she earned that reward and deserved many more. Linda was a friend and mentor, confidante, advisor and guide to many of her co-workers. Linda was the foundation of Step Forward and a strong advocate for Step Forward’s Mission. Her wit and laughter, knowledge, and heart will be missed dearly by all.
Linda married Michael Koplein on Dec. 10, 2004, in Baker City. She enjoyed traveling with Michael to “destinations unknown.” In addition to traveling, Linda enjoyed tending to her indoor plants; she had an amazing green thumb.
Linda is survived by her husband, Michael Koplein of Baker City; her son, Joshua Bryant of DuPont, Washington; her sister, Norma Arnold of Boise; her brother, Norman Wells of Burbank, Washington; and six grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made to Step Forward Clients Christmas/Party Fund through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
