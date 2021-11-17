Linda Patton

Linda Ruth (Dennis) Patton 73, of Baker City, died Oct. 9, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Linda was born on April 30, 1948, in Roseburg. Linda was the oldest child of Kelsey D. and Patricia R. Dennis. Later in 1948 the family moved back to Baker where the family still resides. In 1952 the family moved to Juneau in the territory of Alaska. In 1954 the family moved back to Baker. Linda’s father built a family home on 17th Street in Baker and they lived there until 1962 when they moved to Dry Creek Road where her father built another beautiful home.
She attended school in Baker and was a very good student. In 1966 Linda married Ray Balderston and in 1969 they had their daughter, Sheila. In 1970 Linda and Ray divorced.
Later Linda met and married Roger Patton to whom she was married for many years. Linda and Roger had a daughter, Thaya Patton. Linda and Roger lived in Baker and then moved to Irrigon, and later to the Portland area.
Linda moved back to Baker in 2017. Linda was a very talented person and excelled in all that she did. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was an amazing homemaker, an accomplished watercolor and oil painter, a seamstress and she loved to grow flowers and garden. She also collected antiques and loved to bake. Her home was always decorated with fascinating collectables and artwork. Linda was a very kind, honest and generous person who loved to give gifts, she especially loved Christmas and always gave the best gifts. Linda was very much loved and will be dearly missed.
Linda is survived by her two daughters, Sheila Balderston Young of Dundee, Oregon, and Thaya Patton of Portland; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Valerie Russell of Medical Springs; her brothers, Stephen Dennis of Durkee, and Kelsey E. Dennis of Yuma, Arizona.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Linda, the family suggest St. Jude’s Chiildren’s Hospital through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Hang on!
Before you go...
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Hang On!
Before you go...
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.