‘Liz’ Risley
Baker City, 1939-2020
Elizabeth “Liz” Risley, 84, of Baker City, died on Sept. 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family shortly after she asked to “open the window, so that the angels could come in.”
A private family service will take place at a later date.
Liz was born on Jan. 22, 1936, at Corning, Arkansas. She was raised and educated in both Corning and Baker City.
Liz married Johnnie Pierce on Oct. 27, 1951, and together they had five children. They later divorced. She then married Chuck Risley. Though they divorced she gained two amazing bonus children who she loved as her own.
Liz worked most of her life in the service industry, holding restaurant and bar management positions. She also worked for a time as an Oregon state flagger and opened her heart as a foster parent.
Liz enjoyed fishing, shopping, playing cards and Yahtzee with family and friends. She loved red roses and was a baseball, hockey and demo derby fan. She had a special sense of humor and was known to lovingly say, “I brought you into this world, I can take you out!” She especially loved her dog, Sassy, whom she spoiled unabashedly.
Liz was a member of the American Vets Club No. 3048 where she served as an officer.
A memorable moment in Liz’s life was when she received her driver’s license at the age of 38. Another proud achievement was when, at the age of 46, through hard work and perseverance, she earned her GED. Liz was proudest of all to be a mother to her five wonderful children and two bonus children.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharon (John) Carlsen of Oregon City, Tammy (Oscar) Smith and Mellicha Pierce, both of Baker City, Betty Barnes of Bingen, Washington, and bonus daughter Kathleen Cavett; her sons, Duane (Jenny Steele) Pierce, and bonus son Charles Risley III of Wyoming; her brothers, Roy and Paul Bracken; her sisters, Joyce McGaughey, Margaret Elliott and Kim Gonzales; 11 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Liz was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mozell Bracken; her brothers, Stan and Edward (JR.) Bracken; her sister, Peggy Owens; and her son-in-law, Roy Barnes.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Liz, the family suggests St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Heart’ N Home Hospice (Opal Foundation) through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
