Lloyd Bigler
Union, 1926-2021
Lloyd Harry Bigler, 94, of Union, died Jan. 14, 2021.
A military honors ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2021, at Union Park. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Lloyd, affectionately known as “Harry,” was born on July 21, 1926, at Kalispell, Montana, to Lloyd and Lois (James) Bigler. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Portland. He married his one true love, Lenore Rose Lewis. He served our country while in the United States Army Air Corps and Navy.
Harry worked for the railroad, in insurance sales, and as a school bus driver, farm truck driver, and golf course maintenance worker. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing and hunting. He received an award from the North Powder Schools for his announcing of the athletic events. Harry was a member of the Elks, honorary VFW member, American Legion, Buffalo Peak Golf Course and North Powder council-person and mayor.
Harry is survived by his son, Lloyd, and his wife, Beverly of North Powder; his sister, Ginger, of Montana; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; and a very special friend, Glenna Sharp.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lenore; his son, Wayne; his daughters, Susan and Kathy; and his parents, Lloyd and Lois.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Union VFW Post, 518 N. Main St., Union OR 97883.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.