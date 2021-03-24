Lois Garrison
Formerly of Huntington, 1925-2021
Lois Mary Garrison, 95, of Ontario, and formerly of Baker City, died peacefully on March 7, 2021, with her family by her side.
Lois will be interred at Mount Hope Cemetery under the direction of Gray’s West and Co., Baker City. The family will schedule a celebration in honor of Lois’s life at a future date due to current restrictions on travel and gatherings.
Lois was born on May 20, 1925, to Rose (McConnell) and Virgil McKinney at the home of her paternal grandparents in Baker City. When she was 4 years old, the family moved to the sawmill town of Pondosa, near Medical Springs, where everyone lived in tent homes until houses could be built. Lois attended eight years of grade school as a member of a graduating class of seven students. While in Pondosa, Lois made lifelong friendships that she cherished throughout her life. She looked forward to visiting these friends at the annual Pondosa Picnic, which she attended for well over 50 years.
In the fall of 1939, Lois began high school in Union. She loved the excitement that the community of Union had to offer — school bus rides, pep rallies, and seeing her very first football and basketball games. She truly treasured her four years at Union High School, where she was involved in many activities, including glee club and basketball, for which she was selected for the all-star team during her senior year. In 1941, she represented the small community of Medical Springs as a princess for the Baker Mining Jubilee on the Fourth of July. She was selected for this role because of her horseback riding abilities and rode her horse, Patches, during the rodeo and parade. The only cloud during those wonderful years in high school was seeing so many of her classmates leave school to serve in World War II.
Soon after graduating from Union High School in 1943, Lois enrolled at Baker Business College where she attended classes while simultaneously performing secretarial duties at a local business. After completing her business course, she worked briefly at the Baker radio station before her employment with the Selective Service Board, where she worked with soldiers who were shipping out and later returning from World War II. Just before Christmas in 1945, a tall young soldier from Huntington came into the office to reconcile his discharge papers. It was Lois’s break time, and the soldier, Elvin Garrison, asked her to join him for a Coke. They soon began seeing each other, and after a brief courtship, Elvin and Lois were married on April 1, 1946, at the Lutheran Parsonage at Baker. As Lois’s name was on his official discharge papers, Elvin often joked that he just got out of one hitch and signed up for another as they signed their marriage license.
Lois and Elvin made their home in Huntington, where they raised their four children, Gary, David, Shawn and Bob. Lois’s husband, Elvin, passed away on Feb. 29, 1996, just a month before the couple’s golden wedding anniversary. Lois continued to live in the family home at Huntington until 2004, when she moved to Ontario. It was very difficult for her to leave Huntington, as it was a wonderful community for raising a family, and it was a place where everyone looked out for each other. She was honored to have been selected as the Grand Marshal in Huntington’s Fourth of July Parade.
Lois was a beloved mother, wife, and grandmother. Her family was everything to her. Nothing made her happier than hosting or attending large gatherings with her family. She believed that birthdays and holidays called for special celebrations. She loved being active in the lives of her children and grandchildren and treasured the time that she spent attending all of their ball games, band competitions, dance recitals, school plays, and graduations.
Lois is survived by her brother, Bill McKinney (Dorothy); her daughter, Shawn Garrison; her daughter-in-law, Susan Warren; her grandchildren, David Garrison (Angie), Donald Garrison (Tara), Diana Closson (Bill), Daniel Garrison (Dee), Dustie Maxa (Coby), Ted Calouri (Laura), Kristin Johnson, Erin Garrison (Andrew) and Katie Garrison (Brian); 28 great-grandchildren; 33 great-great-grandchildren and four very special nieces and nephews and their families.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Virgil McKinney; her husband, Elvin; and her sons, Gary, David, and Robert Garrison.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your local scholarship or sports booster funds in honor of Lois’s love and desire to support young people. You may do this by making your check out to the scholarship or booster fund and sending it to Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for Lois’ family, go to www.grayswestco.com
