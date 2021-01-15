Lorenzo DelCurto
Formerly of Halfway and Baker City, 1953-2020
Lorenzo “Lorry” DelCurto, 67, of Imbler, and formerly of Halfway and Baker City, died peacefully on Jan. 13, 2021, at his home with his wife, Lois, and his daughter, Cindy, at his side.
He lost his battle with cancer after three years.
A graveside service will take place Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway.
Lorry was born on Jan. 26, 1953, to Elba and Lawrence DelCurto of Halfway. Lorry was the oldest of four brothers, along with Tony, Joe and Tim. He was raised on a small cattle ranch in Pine Valley. He attended Pine-Eagle schools in Halfway and graduated in 1971. He attended Eastern Oregon University and earned a bachelor of science degree in Business/Economic.
Lorry married Judy Randall in 1974. They divorced in 1984. They raised three children, Chad, Rita and Robert. Lorry stayed good friends with Judy and her parents, Dorothy and John Randall of Richland.
He fell in love with his best friend, soulmate, and wife, Lois Corcoran in 1986. They were married on Dec. 31, 1987, at Winnemucca, Nevada. (Lorry always said it was a good tax write-off.) Lorry helped raise stepdaughter, Cindy, and stepson, Steven.
Lorry lived in Halfway until he was 18.
He moved to Baker City in 1970 to work for Ellingson lumber mill from 1969 to 1996 in Halfway and in Baker City. He moved from Baker City to Imbler in 2004 to be closer to work at the Boise Cascade Lumber Company stud mill from 2002 to 2017. He was self-employed for 28 years doing trap cashiering; he owned and operated LJD Trapshooting Cashiering. Lorry and Lois cashiered for ATA and PITA competition shooting for trap clubs in Washington, Idaho and Oregon. He always said cashiering was a challenge he liked to take on; he would have 40 to 500 shooters to organize for the clubs.
Lorry and Lois were very busy their years together, they worked and played hard and they had lots of hobbies. They started out by shooting trap. They traveled in Idaho, Washington, Nevada and Oregon, shooting competition shoots and fun shoots. Lorry was a very good shooter and won numerous trophies, money and several awards. He was very engaged with people of the trapshooting world for more than 36 years, and made close-knit friends throughout the years.
He loved playing around with snowmobiling, road bikes, and ATVs, traveling around Montana, Washington, Idaho and Oregon. He loved to hunt. One hunting trip he spent a week in Canada (harvesting) geese. He enjoyed hunting deer, elk and bear on his family’s homestead. Lorry enjoyed hunting with his dad and his brothers while growing up. Later in life Lorry spent time teaching his (buddy) grandson, David, how to hunt and fish.
In 2009 Lorry bought his pontoon boat (his favorite toy) and he spent every minute he could on the Snake River fishing for crappie and bass with buddy David, family and friends. One of his favorite trips was a seven-day Alaska cruise with friends Jim, June and Lois.
After retirement he enjoyed his morning coffee and telling fishing and hunting stories with the guys at Summerville Café. Lorry was an avid sports fan; he never had a favorite team, because he watched them all. He enjoyed his gambling trips to Nevada and Wildhorse to play blackjack. (He was a good gambler, he told his friends.)
One of his saying was: “You need to cover the ground before it covers you.” He lived that kind of life.
Lorry was a great husband, father, granddad, brother, uncle and friend. He made people laugh.
Lorry is survived by his wife, Lois; his brothers, Tim (Tammy) of Belgrade, Montana, and Tony of Baker City; his sons, Chad (Kara) of Richland, and Robert (Brenda) of Stanfield; his daughters, Rita (Tom) of Pendleton, and Cindy (Jim) Wright of North Power; his grandchildren, John, Amanda, Conner, Presley, River and David; his nieces, Hannah and Molly; his nephew, Scott; and his in-laws, Myrl, Wanda, Linda and Roger.
Lorry was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence; his mother, Elba; his brother, Joe; and his stepson, Steven Hall.
He requested no flowers. For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Lorry, the family suggests the Imbler Rural Fire Department, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.