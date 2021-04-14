Louetta Stutzman
Halfway, 1928-2021
Louetta Stutzman, 92, of Halfway, died on April 10, 2021, at Boise.
A service will take place at a later date at the Filer Cemetery in Filer, Idaho.
Louetta Faye Phinney was born on Dec. 5, 1928, at Appleton City, Missouri, to Ira Phinney and Freeda Murrow. Louetta had no siblings, but had many cousins and aunts, and she loved it when they got together on her grandparents’ farm. At the age of nine, Louetta’s mother passed away. Since her father had to travel for work, Louetta lived on her grandparents’ farm, and attended a small country school. A matter of fact, the school was so small that Louetta would always laugh and say “I was related to all my classmates one way or another.”
At the age of 14, Louetta moved back to Appleton City and continued her education. She would later receive her diploma at the Appleton High School. After finishing her education, Louetta moved to Oklahoma, and stayed there for a while and worked as a waitress. After Oklahoma, Louetta decided to move to Idaho where her father lived.
While in Idaho, Louetta met Glenn Stutzman. On Oct. 6, 1951, five weeks after meeting each other, Louetta and Glenn married. When people would ask Louetta why they married so fast, she would say, “Glenn’s birthday was in October, and he didn’t want to be another year older without being married to me.” Soon after, they welcomed their first son, Ira Stutzman, in July 1952. Their family would later be completed with the arrival of their second son, Rodney Stutzman, in March 1956.
Louetta and Glenn worked hard and taught their boys the quality of having a good work ethic and helping others out when needed.
After their retirement, they moved to Gibsonville, Idaho. During this time, they loved to travel, play card games, and most of all be with their family. They would stay in Gibsonville and enjoy the beautiful mountain town, until 2004 when they moved to Halfway to be closer to their son Ira and his family.
From the beginning, Louetta made friends in Halfway. She worked at Jacobs Dream, a local shop, and would always greet customers with a friendly and helpful smile. Then again if she had to, she could put you in your place with that spunky attitude she had. She also did activities around town whether it be volunteering or going to lunch with her friends. She was an amazing cook, quilter, crochetier, and sewer.
She continued to live in Halfway after Glenn’s death in 2011. She was always involved in her great-grandchildren’s lives. She could be in the stands cheering for them during a sporting event or teaching them how to cook. Whatever it was, she was there and made it known to them how much she loved and cared for all of them. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be missed every day, but will forever be in our hearts.
Louetta is survived by her sons, Ira (Sharon) Stutzman, and Rod (Liz) Stutzman; her grandchildren, Kim (Casey) Stutzman-Rowen, Matt (Caroline) Stutzman, Kara (Jamie) Burton, and Elisha Stutzman; and her great-grandchildren, Kerri, Kadie, and Kira Stutzman-Rowen, Asher Burton, and Oliver Stutzman.
We love you Grandma, and we know you are watching over us, her family said.
Louetta was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; her mother, Freeda, and her father, Ira.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Louetta, the family suggests the Halfway-Oxbow Ambulance Service through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834.
Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
