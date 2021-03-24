Louise Shreffler
Baker City, 1943-2021
Louise Shreffler, 77, of Baker City, died March 10, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
There will be a graveside service for Louise on Friday, March 26, at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, with Pastor Tracy Bussard officiating.
Louise was born on Nov. 14, 1943, at Bristol, Virginia, to Charles Wayne and Margaret Alice (Holt) Pippen. She attended high school in Santa Rosa, California, at Montgomery High, graduating in 1962. Louise married Dale Shreffler in Mill Valley, California.
She worked as a supervisor for Oregon Trail Spring Water and as a graphic designer later in life. Louise was self-taught at the age of 62 to develop and build websites and create graphic designs used in marketing and various merchandise.
Louise loved all Cadillacs, posies (flowers), graphic design, making people laugh, Great Pyrenees dogs, and most of all, her family.
Louise is survived by her children, Tony (Mary) Bussard of Gahanna, Ohio, Shellie Mooney (Jimm) of Baker City, and Tracy (Leah) Bussard of Idaho City, Idaho; her sisters, Annette Wyrsch of Spokane, Washington, and Claudette Cathcart of Glenrock, Wyoming; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Margaret Pippen; her husband, Dale Shreffler; and her grandson, Christopher Bussard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Heart ’N Home Hospice through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for Louise’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
