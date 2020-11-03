Loy Smith
Baker City, 1935-2020
Loy C. Smith, 85, of Baker City, often said that she would die in the same place she was born. While it wasn’t the same building, it was the same town. She died in the early morning hours of Oct. 27, 2020.
She was born on May 24, 1935, at Baker City to Raymond and Ellen “Polly” Pauline (Boyd) Fossum.
Loy (named after Loy Wisdom of the Baker Wisdom House) lived a full life, forever calling Oregon her home. Most of her time was spent in Heppner, Forest Grove and Baker City. She loved architectural design, the Chicago Cubs, bad jokes, the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center and most of all her family and friends. She never met a stranger and had the ability to make anyone laugh with her perfectly timed quips.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Smith of Baker City; her daughter, Cindy Heesacker; her sons, Dallas (Laura) Harsin and Kerry (Sue) Harsin; six grandchildren, Emily (Daniel) Heryla, Sara Harsin, Christina Heesacker, Angela (Matt) Kaseberg, Rob Harsin and Tyson (Lauren) Heesacker; three great-grandchildren, George and Oliver Heryla, and Paulen Kaseberg; two stepsons, Dane and Darrell Smith; four stepgrandchildren and six stepgreat-grandchildren; her younger sister, Lynn Liebe, her brother-in-law, Bill, and their family; as well as countless other “favorite/adopted” grandchildren.
Loy was preceded in death by her first husband, Wayne Harsin.
She went on her own terms and in her own time, staying true to her stubborn nature. The family would like to thank the incredible staff at Ashley Manor Assisted Living in Baker City who loved Loy so much. To honor her memory we ask that you listen to your favorite music and take a drive. She always loved a good jam session and the view of her mountains.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity in her honor through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
