Lucile Lopez
Baker City, 1923-2021
Lucile Mildred Holt Wurster (Lopez), 97, of Baker City, died Feb. 13, 2021, at her residence.
Her funeral will take place today at 2 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Jesse Whitford of the Baker City Christian Church officiating the service.
Lucile was born in 1923 at Taft, California. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, and an aunt, cousin, sister and friend.
She was an avid reader, stamp collector, family historian, published author, and songwriter. She worked in both the telephone and hospital industries, but her greatest achievement and joy of her life was her family.
Lucile is survived by her daughter, Marge Murphey of Baker City; her son and daughter-in-law, Cliff and Irene Wurster of California; and her sister, Juanita Hall of Oklahoma.
Lucile leaves a legacy of four granddaughters: Cyndi Huff of Kentucky, Shelly Scott of Oregon, Janice Sorenson of Wyoming, and Christy Klang of California; two grandsons, Glen and Keith Wurster of California; great-granddaughters, Jennifer Taylor, Jessica Hohenshelt, Tiffanie Betters, August Dewey, Melissa Sorenson, Stephanie, Heather and Elizabeth Wurster and Katherine Wurster; a great-grandson, Riley Wurster; her great-great-granddaughters, Karina Ambrose, Kayleigh Browning, Chloe Hohen-
sheldt, Hazel and Harper Betters, Gwen and Natalie Dewey, and Sophia Zierlein; and her great-great-grandson, Cieran Sorenson; and nieces and nephews that she held so dear and loved like they were her own children.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Fleter Holt; her sisters, Hazel, Marie, Flosie, Ruby, Sue and Mabel; her brothers, John, James and Bob; her husband, Glen Wurster; and her son-in-law, Russ Murphey.
The family sincerely appreciates all of the wonderful help from Heart ’N Home Hospice.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Angel Rose Counseling Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
“Memories give us strength,” Lucile said.
To leave an online condolence for Lucile’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
