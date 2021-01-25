Mae Fuzi
Baker City, 1937-2021
Alta (Mae) Fuzi, 83, of Baker City, died on Jan. 18, 2021, with her family by her side.
The rosary will be said on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, 2335 First St. A graveside service for Mae is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, at Mount Hope Cemetery. Father Suresh Kumar Telagani will officiate.
Mae was born on June 12, 1937, at Hot Lake to the late Clifton and Leila “Agnes” Tarvin. She was raised in La Grande and Huntington, and graduated from Huntington High School. On Jan. 2, 1953, she married John Fuzi, and together they raised seven children: four daughters and three sons.
In 1975 she received her Licensed Practical Nursing degree from Treasure Valley Community College and spent many years working at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Baker. She was involved with local 4-H clubs and activities, teaching horse and dog training and leathercraft. Mae had a wide variety of interests and talents. She was an artist in a variety of mediums, including tooled leather and painting. Mae loved to cook, garden and can. She was also an accomplished seamstress, making her daughters’ wedding dresses. Mae created numerous quilts and crocheted beautiful afghans for her children and grandchildren.
Mae is survived by her seven children: Barbara (Eric) Fischer of Eugene, Vonda (Dave) Evans of Springfield, Oregon, and Loretta Hewett, John (Lisa) Fuzi, David (Laura) Fuzi, Jay (Lori) Fuzi, and Kristi (Pat) Flanagan, all of Baker City; her sisters, Leila Lockett, Christine (Bill) Delepierre, Glenda Bullard and Nancy (Mickey) Hendrickson; 22 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mae was preceded in death by her husband, John; her mother, Agnes, and her father, Clifton; an infant brother; her brothers-in-law, George Bullard, Chip Lockett and Mark Spriet; and her grandchildren, Travis Culbertson, Kyla Nagel and Presley Spriet.
For those who would like to make a donation in Mae’s memory, the family suggests St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for Mae’s family, go to www.colestributecenter.com
