Marian Brown
Baker City, 1927-2020
Marian Elizabeth (Oser) Brown, 93, of Baker City, died on Aug. 30, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Marian was born on Aug. 27, 1927, at Great Bend, Kansas, to Otto Oser and Elisa (Ludwig) Oser. She was the fourth of five daughters, Ruby Tucker, Ruth Ek, Frieda Miller and Margaret Wilkens who were also born in Great Bend. Marian graduated from Sweetwater Union High School in National City, California, at the age of 16. In 1947 she moved to Baker City to work with her stepbrother, Bill Burnside, at Burnside Chevrolet.
In May of 1954 she married Donald Allison and they had three children, Steve, Kimberly and Lynne. The family lived throughout the country until 1970 when Marian and her children returned to Baker City. Marian met John M. Brown and his three children, JB, Vicki and Jeff, shortly after returning to Baker City, and John and Marian married in 1974.
John and Marian took an interest in their community and joined many organizations and volunteered at the Crossroads Art Center where they became known as Norman and Ethel from “On Golden Pond,” the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, the Geiser Grand Hotel, and the Baker County Historical Society. Marian was also a member of the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and the CJ Chapter of PEO.
Marian is survived by her three children, Steve Allison, Kimberly Clarke and Lynne Hanna; her stepchildren, Vicki Jurgensmeier, JB Brown and Jeff Brown; her sister, Margaret Wilkens; 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Brown; her parents; and three of her sisters.
Contributions in memory of Marian may be made to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church or the Eastern Oregon Regional Theatre through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, Oregon, 97814.
