Marie Kowalski
Huntington, 1935-2020
Marie Carol Kowalski, 85, of Huntington, died peacefully Oct. 24, 2020, at the home of her granddaughter in Haines, surrounded by family who loved her dearly.
There will be a celebration of life service for Marie’s family later this year.
Marie was born on March 24, 1935, at Hitchcock, South Dakota, to Eric Anderson and Elsie (Nammany) Anderson.
She married Joe Kowalski on Dec. 17, 1951, at San Diego while he was stationed in the Navy. They raised four children on a farm in Boring, Oregon, where she became a 4-H horse club leader and a member of the Elks Lodge.
They retired to Huntington, and summered in nearby Durkee, where they operated a small gold mine. Their growing extended family and friends often visited them in both places to enjoy time together fishing, hunting, and enjoying Marie’s cooking including her “Famous Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes.” Marie and Joe were married for 64 years, until his death in 2016.
Marie will be remembered for her habit of quickly befriending everyone, her luck at card games and gambling, her pride in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her love of animals, including horses and pet dogs especially Peanuts, Dingo, and Uggie.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers and a grandson.
Marie is survived by her children, Kim Kowalski, Debbie Kowalski, Kelly Kowalski, and Denise Lein; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; five brothers and three sisters; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Huntington Ambulance through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
