Marie Marks
North Powder, 1945-2020
Marie Yvonne Marks, 75, of North Powder, died unexpectedly on Dec. 10, 2020, at Boise.
A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
Marie was born on Jan. 22, 1945, at Ventura, California, to Harold and Ruth Clausen of Ojai, California. She was the youngest child and had two older brothers, Jerald and Robert Clausen. Marie grew up in Ojai and graduated from Nordhoff High in 1962. She went on to graduate from Community College in Ventura.
Marie met her husband of 56 years, Louis Eugene Marks, on a blind date for the formal company Christmas party. On their second date, Louis took Marie quail hunting in the mountains above Ojai, kicking off a lifetime of love, and they have been inseparable ever since.
When they decided to tie the knot, Marie and Louis chose to elope in the neighboring county instead of having an extravagant wedding like her brothers and friends had. They thought they would keep it a secret from their family for a while. They were unaware the notice would come out in the paper, and well wishes would be sent to Marie’s mom congratulating her and her daughter. Ruth was not happy to learn that her daughter got married without her knowing.
Work then took Louis and Marie to Eureka, California, for several years. They also purchased houses to remodel and sell in their spare time. Marie always had a love for horses and dreamed of owning her own some day. To make that dream come true, they saved up their money and, in 1977, purchased a cattle ranch at Dayville. They ran cattle and raised a family, then moved to North Powder in 1989 where they have lived ever since. They kept ranching but also continued their love for fixing up apartments and houses.
Marie made a lasting and loving impression on everyone who met her, from one-time acquaintances to a longtime friend. There was hardly ever anyone who had a cross word or bad memory of her. You would be hard-pressed ever to find someone who was more giving of themselves. She worked tirelessly side by side to build her and Louis’ dreams. She was never one to complain about being stuck outdoors working in the cold or the heat, and we all just thought that was the way she preferred it. She never met an animal she did not love; between raising horses, cattle, lambs, and puppies, to even a stray baby badger, she doted over them all.
One thing Marie loved the most was kids and helping the community. She always had open doors to whoever was in need. Marie was always willing to put a roof over your head and cook you a warm meal. She loved going on senior trips and watching sports. The life she and Louis built, and her grandkids, were her most significant accomplishments and what she was the proudest of. She was a caring and loving person who will be greatly missed by many and truly made the world a better place.
Marie is survived by her husband, Louis E. Marks of North Powder; her brother, Robert Clausen of Florence; her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Kelli Marks of Baker City; her daughter and son-in-law, JoAnne and Kody Hufford of North Powder; four grandchildren, Tyler and Megan Hufford, and Lance and Shelby Marks; and her sister-in-law, Patti Bittenbender of Walnut Creek, California.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Harold Clausen of Ojai; and her brother, Jerald Clausen of Dayville.
The family adds that instead of flowers, please send donations in memory of Marie Marks to North Powder Charter School through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814 to help her legacy live.
To leave an online condolence for Marie’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
