Marilyn Suarez
Formerly of Baker City, 1944-2021
Marilyn Davis Suarez, 76, died the morning of June 1, 2021.
It was a beautiful morning in Wallowa County. The skies were clear and bright blue. The sun had reached Marilyn’s snowcapped mountains, providing the perfect backdrop for her to finalize her great race. She had proven herself worthy and the angels were singing as our love left us for her reward. She is greatly missed but she now has a larger audience and a great host for harmonizing.
A celebration of Marilyn’s extraordinary life will take place Saturday, July 24 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Christian Church, 85035 Joseph Highway in Enterprise. The music starts a bit earlier.
Known as MEPS to those who loved her, Marilyn Evonne Davis was born on Sept. 26, 1944, in Baker City to Carl M. Davis and Illa Lorraine Hunt Davis.
As a kid, Marilyn rode her horse to Muddy Creek School and didn’t come home till dark. “Those were the days,” she often said. “Times were much simpler then. Marilyn’s life, however, cannot be summed up in simple words. She was a force, the embodiment of strength, resilience, and faith. Her penchant for living and adventure was obvious from the start. She excelled throughout school and had particularly fond memories of her friends in Baker City and her time as a “Bakerette” performing across Oregon with the Baker Elks Drum and Bugle Corps.
Marilyn married young, twice — to Cuyler Lighthall, Jr. and Charles Dick Preston. Her marriage to Cuyler produced her only child, Cuyler Lighthall III, with whom she shared many of life’s adventures — horseback riding, packing into the Wallowa Mountains for elk hunts, rafting the Snake River in Hells Canyon, and raucous “capers” across the Northwest with her closest friends and family. Marilyn really loved a road trip. When asked if she had any photos of these happenings, Joann Wheeler said, “Oh noooo, we didn’t want to document anything more than we had to.” Shenanigans were plenty, family was strong and Marilyn’s willing, funny, clever presence was at the center of it all.
Marilyn spent some time in Portland as a young woman, where she worked as a legal secretary, but Wallowa County is what fed her aspirations and filled her heart. She visited often and kept her eyes open for opportunities to move back. During one of those visits, her dream came true when the Ricker family sold her Wallowa Title Company and her legacy was born. She soon opened shop in Enterprise, where the company carries on today.
As you’d suspect, Marilyn was very active in her community serving as a longtime board member at Community Bank and sitting as Chair for many years. Under her watch they attracted the current group which took over ownership and management, an accomplishment of which she was very proud. She was a member of Rotary International and got to know many of her fellow business associates through the Chamber of Commerce.
Back then it seemed like Marilyn knew nearly everyone in the county. And although Marilyn had a fierce business sense, she always had a smile, a laugh, and a quick wit that helped build strong relationships across the county and a thriving business. If you knew Marilyn, you likely succumbed to her side-splitting humor more than once. There was never a time, even in the very end, that she wasn’t wise-cracking and making people laugh.
Marilyn adored and loved all of her “girls” at Wallowa Title Company, looking after them over the last 30-plus years as if they were her own children. She often said she practically raised them all. If you’re ever fortunate enough to do business with Wallowa Title, you’ll see her thumbprint on the continuing professionalism, character, integrity and work ethic in them all.
She was proud of her accomplishments at Wallowa Title but her work provided another incidental reason to be ever grateful and appreciative. One lucky day in the mid 1990s, she met a handsome stranger across her table at a real estate closing. She smiled that gorgeous smile of hers and he kindly returned the sentiment thinking she was flirting with him. Little did Tom know then, that she flirted with all the old guys. That simple gesture sparked a strong friendship with Tom Suarez, which culminated in marriage on her birthday in 1998.
As if she wasn’t busy enough, Marilyn often enjoyed another passion — singing and playing bass guitar in two bands, Soul Renovations, a Christian band, and No Boundaries, known for their golden oldies. Singing lifted her soul and in her last days she remarked how much she missed those days.
In recent years, Marilyn and Tom became cross-country trekkers in their Classic 1978 GMC motor home, aptly named “the Phoenix” as it spent a lot of time in repair shops “rising from the ashes.” It seemed as if the mischief of her younger years was back! Did we mention that Marilyn really loved a road trip? Together they traveled through many states, met many new friends, and made many memories — most of them involving a wide array of interesting characters they encountered while the Phoenix was broken down or at gatherings with other owners of these classic GMCs. Marilyn, in her witty brand, documented these adventures for their friends to enjoy.
MEPS loved the Lord and her work here on Earth in His name is now complete. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be free of pain, dancing, singing, watching old movies, reading, mowing Heaven’s lawns on a brand-new John Deere and of course, making those in heaven laugh!
Marilyn is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Tom Suarez; her son, Cuyler Lighthall III and daughter-in-law, Kate Lighthall; and her two grandchildren, Tate Lighthall and Parker-Jane Lighthall. She also leaves behind her brothers and their wives, Ron and Joyce Davis, Dick and Melissa Davis, and Jan Davis, wife of brother Mike Davis who preceded Marilyn in death. Marilyn enjoyed a posse of sweet, funny and engaging nieces and nephews including Layne and Paris Davis, Nick Davis, Ryan Davis, Justin and Cindra Davis, Aaron and Sara Davis, and Emma Davis.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Illa Davis.
Donations can be made in her honor to a charity of your choice and/or Enterprise Christian Church.
