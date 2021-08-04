Marilyn Thompson
Elgin, 1943-2021
Marilyn Nola (Scott) Thompson, 77, of Elgin, died July 29, 2021, at her son’s home in Baker City.
At Marilyn’s request, there will be no services.
Marilyn was born on Sept. 7, 1943, at La Grande to Noel and Ethel (Halsey) Scott of Elgin. She graduated from Elgin High School in 1961, where she participated in many activities and sports. She also attended Eastern Oregon College.
Marilyn married Terry Helman of La Grande and they had three children, Kari, Darin and Kristi. Due to Terry’s employment with ODOT, the family lived in La Grande, Pendleton, John Day, Nyssa and Ontario before settling in Baker. She later married Miles Thompson in Baker where they lived for several years. They later settled out in her childhood home on Cricket Flat outside of Elgin, where she lived until her death.
Marilyn worked for the First National Bank in La Grande and Baker and later was co-owner, with her sister, of Certified Personnel Service Agency of La Grande and Baker City. She also worked for several insurance agencies in Baker and La Grande.
Marilyn gained many lifelong friendships and cherished her family. She could not be prouder of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. “Mare” was that mom who never missed her children’s sporting events and other school activities. She was also that mom who treated all her children’s friends as part of her family.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Miles Thompson; her son, Darin Helman; her daughter, Kristi Helman; her stepson, Miles (Mick) Thompson; her sister, Anita (Jeffrey) Wilson, and her brother, Harlan Scott; her grandchildren, Lindsey Helman, Logan Hagey, Connor Hagey, Shaun (Lucy) Roland, Evann Brown and Eiann DeLint; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Noel and Ethel Scott; her sister, Rosalie Winter; her daughter, Kari DeLint; and her granddaughter, Katie Helman.
