Mark Clark
Formerly of Baker City, 1961-2021
Mark David Clark, 59, of Dickinson, North Dakota, and formerly of Baker City, died from a heart attack on Jan. 25, 2021.
There will be a celebration of his life at Pocatello, Idaho, and Baker City. The times and places will be announced.
Mark was born on Oct. 8, 1961, at John Day to David and Jackie Clark of Bates, who preceded him in death, as did his grandparents, Charles and Hazel Clark, of Austin, and John and Maggie Combs, of Bates.
Mark attended school at Prairie City, Baker City and Payette, Idaho. He served in the National Guard between 1984 and 1989 as a CAV Scout. He graduated from Idaho State University in 2001, earning his degree as an auto mechanic technician.
Mark and Marci met in Baker City in 1987 while both were working at Marvin Wood Products on the long belt. They finally married in August 2003 at Pocatello, where they had lived for 20 years.
Mark enjoyed logging for different outfits in Oregon, including for his friend, Pat Browning, out of Unity. From 2009 to 2014 he owned his own taxi company in Pocatello. Last year, he and Marci moved to Dickinson, North Dakota, so he could work in the oil fields for MBI Enterprises.
His passions included motocross, where he won many awards and earned sponsors, scuba diving, and especially hunting and fishing with his son, Christopher, and good friends, Chuck Wagner, Jim Butler, as well as other good buddies along the way. His greatest joy seemed to come from his grandchildren who adored their grandpa very much.
He never failed to let us know how much he loved us, his family said. We are comforted in knowing that he is in heaven with our loved ones, probably fishing with his dad and grandpas and his dog, Jessie, by his side.
Mark is survived by his loving wife, Marci Clark; his son, Christopher (Brandi); his daughter, Sarai (Brian); five grandchildren, Zach, 15, Ariyanna, 9, Kendall, 9, Malia, 18 months, and Brian Jr., 18 months; his sister, Debbie Clark; four nieces, Robin Clark, Amanda Givens, Jamie Hart and Billie Tipton; his closest friend and cousin, Steve Pierce; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial contributions in his honor can be sent to Ladbury Funeral Services, 1133 I-94 Business Loop E., Dickinson, ND 58601, or to an animal rescue or pound.
Charles Chapman
Baker City, 1944-2021
Charles J. Chapman, 76, of Baker City, died Feb. 3, 2021, at his residence.
Charles, commonly known as “Charlie,” was born on Sept. 16, 1944, at Ontario, to Art and Mary (Mattingly) Chapman. He attended Baker High, graduating in 1962. After high school, Charlie attended Eastern Oregon State College, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1966.
He joined the Army and held the rank of captain. Charlie served his country for six years, deploying to Vietnam. On Sept. 1, 1968, Charlie married his love, Gail Donovan, at the Pope Air Force Base in North Carolina.
Charlie enjoyed baseball, basketball and photography.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Chapman of Baker City; his daughter and son-in-law, Sheri and Peter Braschko of Bend; his son, Sean Chapman of Baker City; his two grandchildren, Jacob Shuckle and Dalton Braschko; and two great-grandchildren.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Mary Chapman.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or Best Friends of Baker through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for Charlie’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
