Martha Jane Strange Douglas
Formerly of Baker County, 1930-2020
Martha Jane Strange Douglas, 90, of Stanfield, and a former Baker County resident, died on Oct. 22, 2020, at her daughter’s home, surrounded by family.
Martha was born on April 29, 1930, at Sparta to Charles Hurbert and Inez Strang. She attended school with her older sisters in Sparta. In 1942 the family moved to Stanfield, and she attended school at Umatilla and Hermiston, where she met and married Wolford Douglas in 1945. They had three children.
Martha was active in the senior citizen center in the area. She did embroidery, crocheted and liked to watch golf on TV. She planned family reunions, which she had done until she turned 90.
Martha is survived by her children, Wanda Jean and “Gary” Zumwalt of Albany, Susan Kay “Mac” Able of Stanfield, and Brook “Carolyine” Douglas of Beaverton; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; her sisters, Audrey Ann Parker of Clackamas, Donna and “Matt” Nitzel of Bouse, Arizona, Cecile Denman of Vancouver, Washington, and Linda and “Jim” Brodbeck of Bouse, Arizona.
