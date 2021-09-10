With profound sadness the passing of Martha Jane Spratling, 91, on Sept. 3, 2021, was announced.
As per her request there will be no funeral, with the interment being private.
Martha was born on July 19, 1930, in the Baker Valley to Harold and Jennie Colvin. Martha grew up on the family farm.
She attended Eastern Oregon College and met her first husband, Paul Jacobs, while working there. After their marriage they continued to work there and run the family farm. They then moved to full time ranching. After Paul’s death, Martha continued to run the ranch until she met Max Spratling. Martha and Max ran the ranch until his death. She retired at the age of 80 years. Martha remained on the family farm until her death.
Martha was very involved and held many offices in the Chamber of Commerce, Cowbelles, and Oregon Cattlemen’s Association. She was also a supporter of local youth participation in livestock shows and rodeos.
Martha is survived by her nephews, Robert, and Richard Knowles and his wife, Siobhan; her great-niece, Brenna Warburton and her husband, Bill, and their children, Vivian and William.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Lavelle; her first husband, Paul; and her second husband, Max.
Contributions in her name can be made to a charity of your choice through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place Street, Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Martha Jane, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Martha Spratling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Hang on!
Before you go...
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Hang On!
Before you go...
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.