Martha Keener

Martha Lucille Keener, 70, of Baker City, died Sept. 28, 2021, of natural causes.
Her memorial service will be set for a later date.
Martha was born on Oct. 10, 1950, in Madera, California, to Ira and Gladys Buttram. She graduated from McKinleyville High in 1968. She married Wellman Laird Keener Jr. on Jan. 4, 1969. Martha first and foremost loved the Lord and could always be seen telling someone about Jesus Christ and the way to heaven. She was a wife and mother, and a secretary for New Beginnings Fellowship Pentecostal Church of God.
She took care of numerous kids through the years. She also loved to volunteer at Settler’s Park and to sing to the oldies. One of her greatest treasures was her grandchildren. She loved them all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Gladys Buttram; a brother, Amos Buttram; and a daughter, Kelly Keener.
She leaves behind her husband of 52 years, Larry Keener of Baker City; her daughters, Vicki (Judd) Richards of Missoula, Montana, and Rebecca Rogers of Baker City; her grandchildren, Laney (Leeman) Matthew of Plains, Montana, Cody (Shelby) Richards of Missoula, and Rachel and Samantha Rogers of Baker City.
A GoFundMe account will be set up under Rebecca Rogers’ name for those who would like to make contributions to help the family out with funeral costs or you can contact Rebecca Rogers at 541-403-4142 with any questions.
