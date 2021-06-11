Mary Jennings
Baker City, 1930-2021
Mary Lucille Jennings, 90, of Baker City, died June 4, 2021, at her residence in Settler’s Park Assisted Living Facility.
A visitation took place Thursday, June 10 at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. Her funeral followed the visitation, and graveside interment was Friday, June 11 at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Mary Lucille Jennings was born on July 23, 1930, at home in Miles City, Montana, the first child born to Leonard and Martha May Cline, and later the big sister to Laverne, Sonny and Bobby.
She started motherhood with her son, John, followed by Linda, Eva and Russell.
Mary was proud of the fact that she finished high school at night school after starting her family and carried a 4.0 GPA.
God and family were Mary’s first priorities. In addition, she was a lifelong member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, which was most comforting to her.
Mary loved to cook and help out everyone in need, so it was only natural that after moving to Baker City, she started the Oake Grove adult care business. Oake Care was always filled with folks needing extra care and attention. The business thrived until her retirement in 2003.
Mary Lucille had countless adventures, both trying and enduring, but she never lost sight of her God and Jesus. Instead, she always strived forward with faith.
She is survived by her best friend and husband, Glenn Jennings, whom she married on June 22, 2003; her sister, Laverne Lefave, and her husband, Bob, of Kennewick, Washington; her son, John Cline and his wife, Margy, of Soap Lake, Washington; her daughter, Linda Wuest and her husband, Robert, of Dalton Gardens, Idaho; her son, Russell Cline of Ontario; nine grandchildren, Jason Nearing, Kevin Cline, Carie Cline, Hans Cline, Heidi Merrick, Robin Wuest Happeny, Sara Wuest, Danielle Cline Carrol and Jeff Cline; great-grandchildren, Lauren and Colin Happeny, Sadie and Michele Merrick, Lane Carrol, and John and Carrie’s three grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her sweet daughter, Eva; and her brothers, Sonny and Bobby.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Baker City Seventh-day Adventist Church through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for Mary’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
