Mary Lou Wirth
Baker City, 1935-2021
Mary Louise (Dolby) Wirth, 85, died Jan. 18, 2021.
No service will be held at this time. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. She will be buried in the Big Creek Cemetery, next to Bucky, overlooking their home.
Mary Lou was born on April 8, 1935, at Baker City to her parents, Ford and Mary (Colton) Dolby.
She attended school in Keating for first grade. She then attended second through fourth grades in Portland, Oregon, during World War II while her father, Ford, worked in the shipping yards.
After the war, she moved back to Medical Springs and grew up at the Dolby Ranch on the Powder River. She went to Keating for fifth through seventh grades, and then attended Baker High School.
Mary Lou married Robert “Bucky” Wirth on Nov. 15, 1952. They had three children, John, Jim, and Vickie. Mary Lou and Bucky spent 65 years together raising their children and ranching in Medical Springs. Their love of family and the outdoors has been passed down through many generations.
Mary Lou took great pride in her beautiful yard and plentiful garden. Her home was always filled with the smells of that season’s bounty as she processed the majority of their food.
Mary Lou spent many of her years baking for family and friends. She won numerous competitions for cake baking. Mary Lou loved to make wedding cakes and was sought after by everyone she knew for the honor of receiving one. She did amazing detail work, and every cake was a piece of art. Her parkerhouse rolls (white rolls) were the best ever made.
She cherished her grandchildren and was always willing to give cooking lessons and pass her craft on. She also was very involved in the Baker County Cattlewomen and spent many years helping with their cow pie fudge and serving breakfast during events. She volunteered for the community every chance she got when not busy working on the ranch fencing, changing pipes, or doing any of the other countless ranching chores.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bucky Wirth; parents, Ford and Mary Dolby of Medical Springs; brother, Ronnie of Baker; and sister, Dorothy, at birth.
She is survived by sons, John (Janice) Wirth and Jim (Lori) Wirth, all of Medical Springs; daughter, Vickie (Cal) Foster of Bowen Valley; grandchildren: Joey Wirth of Caldwell, Idaho; Jackie Wirth, Jason (Mandy) Wirth, Angie (David) Hays, Kim (Corey) Jonas all of Medical Springs; and Dan (Tanna) Ferree of Bowen Valley; sister, Betty Jean Dwyer of Medford; 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
Her family expressed a special thank you to the staff members at St. Alphonsus in Boise for their care in her final days and to the Baker County EMTs for all of their help.
Thank you to everyone that has sent cards and well wishes. We really appreciate all of you. She was loved by so many, her family said.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Baker County Livestock Producers Foundation through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for Mary Lou’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
