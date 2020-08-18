Mary Morin
Baker City, 1938-2020
On July 30, 2020, Mary Patricia Morin, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died peacefully at the age of 82 with her family by her side.
A graveside service and dedication will take place on Friday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Mary was born on March 17, 1938, at Fossil to Alfred and Elsie (Harrison) Caldera. She was the fifth of 10 children. She met her lifelong love, Ted Morin, in 1954 and they were married on Aug. 12, 1958. They were blessed with a son, Albert, and four daughters: Karen, Nancy, Janell and Pamela. Mary was a devoted wife and mother who taught her children to love Christ. She led a Christ-like life and showed love, kindness, and charity to all who were blessed to know her.
Mary is survived by her husband, Ted; her four daughters; 24 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Albert; and her grandson, Nicholas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneral
