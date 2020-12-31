Mary Plummer
Richland, 1927-2020
Mary Plummer, 93, of Richland, died Dec. 24, 2020.
“A beautiful gracious woman, loyal to her God, husband of 70 years, 93 years for family and friends, our pretty Mama joined Dad in heaven,” her family said.
The family plans to share time with friends for the celebration of such a special life in 2021. They had a family gathering for the reunion of their mom and dad on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City with Pastor Carl of the New Bridge Church of the Nazarene officiating.
George and Dottie Morin were given this special little soul on May 6, 1927, at Gooding, Idaho. Mary spent most of her life in Baker County, where she met Don Plummer. They were married at Weiser, Idaho, with family and friends on June 19, 1942. They purchased and farmed 160 acres on Ruckles Creek in the 1950s but sold the farm to care for our grandmother. Mom was wonderful there too. D & M Merchandise was their next adventure during the early 1970s. They enjoyed the venture and were totally successful but missed country, so they made their home in Richland. They enjoyed the weather and made many new friends forever.
Her Nazarene church family celebrated her 93rd birthday of May 6, 2020, with a drive-by, with balloons, horns, lots of love and best wishes. Pastor Carl asked her if anyone had sung “Happy Birthday” to her. She told him no, so he did, and she loved it.
Projects of crochet, knitting, quilts and bazaars with Barbara Holcomb were some of her enjoyable challenges of pride. Some of her quilts are listed in the Quilt Museum.
Mary Edith was the loving mother of four children: Milt Plummer and “Teresa” purchased a lovely home in Richland so they could be closer to Mom. Teresa is a dream come true for Mom. She knew Milt and Teresa are soulmates. Martina “daughter” and Tom Edwards are from Alaska. Martina has brought pride, love, best friends and fun memories for Mom forever. Jim and Recia Plummer were here for eight years helping with Dad and Mom during rough times, a true hero. Recia, daughter-in-law of 54 years, was truly like a mom-and-daughter relationship. Donnalee Moorcroft, we (Morry and I) moved to Richland from Alaska to be here at the time of need. I feel blessed to have such an honest loving family and able to be here for them, Donnalee said. Grandson Orin and Sherill came from Alaska 27 years ago to have their wedding with Mom and Dad at the Nazarene Church in Richland.
Mom has six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Many family and friends are so very important but don’t have the space for all of your names. You know who you are, such as the Wilcox Family, Bill, Gloria and Ollie. Thank you.
Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Mary may do so the New Bridge Church of the Nazarene through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.