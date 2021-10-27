Mary Raabe

Mary Brunson Raabe, 81, died on Oct. 5, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.
A celebration of life in honor of Mary will take place Friday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. at the Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St.
On April 17, 1940, in El Cajon, California, Mary LaBelle was born to Mae Belle (Schnell) and Visscher Vere Brunson. She attended and graduated high school at El Cajon High in 1960, and later she attended San Diego Meca College, graduating in 1967. Mary worked as an LPN nurse for 40-plus years, officially retiring in 2008.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Jenny (Joe) Andrews and Phoebe Charbonneau; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mae Belle and Visscher Vere Brunson.
