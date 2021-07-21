Maryrose Cheatham
Formerly of Baker City, 1939-2021
Maryrose “Rosie” Cheatham, 81, of Ontario, and formerly of Baker City, died July 16, 2021, after a long battle with dementia.
Maryrose was born on Nov. 3, 1939, at Baker to J.R. and Alta Austin. She was the youngest of three children and was preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry R. and Edmond Austin. Maryrose grew up in Baker and married Earl Cheatham in 1958 after high school and moved to Ontario in 1966.
Rosie was an amazing woman. She was kind, loving, fun and funny. She loved to sing, dance, decorate, and spoil her children and grandchildren. She was an amazing speller and loved to play Scrabble — and was really good at it! She loved a good pun and had a great sense of humor. She was good to everyone and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Maryrose is survived by her husband, Earl, and their three children, Kathy Alvarado and her husband, Robert, of Beaverton, Suzie Allen and her husband, Wil, of Altadena, California, and Joe and his wife, Margarita, of Ontario; eight grandchildren, David Alvarado and his wife, Alexis, of Denton, Texas, Renee Alvarado of New York, New York, Nicholas Cheatham of Corvallis, Monique Cheatham, Justine Cheatham and Sophie Cheatham, all of Ontario, and Sam Allen and Haley Allen, both of Altadena.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.