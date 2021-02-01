Mason Toubeaux-Handy
Baker City
Mason Connor Toubeaux-Handy of Baker City left us unexpectedly Jan. 12, 2021, and his memory will forever be etched in our hearts and minds, his family said.
A private celebration of life will take place.
Mason leaves behind a young 3-year-old daughter, Amelia, and fiancee, Julianna De La Torre, whom Mason loved very much. Mason had always taken great care to ensure Amelia “made the rounds” to family and friends. Mason was a good and loving dad and cared deeply for the future that he was committed to with Julianna.
Mason always disguised himself with a tough exterior and was a strong young man; however, Mason was truly an introspective and compassionate soul, whose heart was open toward others and this showed most with the concern for people’s salvation in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Mason wanted everyone to know, “God loves you ... no really, God loves you.” Mason attended Bible Study every Tuesday morning, 6:30 a.m. at the Little Bagel Shop where his banter, camaraderie and studious presence will be sorely missed. He was employed as a mechanic at John Deere and enjoyed fixing and repairing equipment.
Mason leaves behind brothers, Logan and Timmy, and sisters, Alexis and Jera. Mason had a special bond with each of his siblings in an individual and private way, the way only an older brother knew how to do. He loved his siblings very much and their struggles were his struggles. Mason’s mother, Michelle Knadle, and he shared the love of snowmobiling and four-wheeling at their family cabin, as well as summer excursions to their family dock for boating, fishing and swimming. He especially loved to take his daughter Amelia to swim at Phillips Lake. Mason “drove his mom crazy” the way many a son does, but let no one mistake the love for his mother or the love for her son.
And I, Mason’s father, Justin Handy, reluctantly relinquish my son to our Father in Heaven for Mason’s one request, “Dad, I just want a hug from Jesus.” From a father’s perspective, Mason’s life story is complex to tell in few words. If you felt so inclined to ask and have the time, I would gladly share his story. For Mason’s story is my story. His story is our story. His story may even reflect your story, for it is relevant to the human condition. Mason fought a valiant fight in life and battled on his terms. His love and friendship I will forever miss. Mason was my battle buddy and in the words of King David, “I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me.”
To the many family and friends of Mason Connor Toubeaux-Handy, we are eternally grateful for your love, kindness and friendship given and shared with our son, brother, grandson, father and an aspiring husband. Love is eternal.
We encourage all who knew Mason or his story to celebrate his memory as they would see fit. We do so appreciate the many condolences by phone and by mail.
Mason is survived by his beautiful daughter, Amelia Handy, and his fiancee, Julianna De La Torre; his father, Justin (Kristina) Handy; his mother, Michelle (Randy) Knadle; his siblings, Logan and Jera LeNay Handy, and Alexis and Timothy Knadle; his stepsister, Rachelle Knadle, and stepbrothers Wyatt Knadle, and Kyle and Jesse Hamann; his grandmother, Susan Payne, and Nana, Pamela Toubeaux.
Mason was preceded in death by his Grand Poppy, Richard Toubeaux.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to “In Memory of Mason” through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamis
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.