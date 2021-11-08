Fern Maure Albert, 76, of Baker City, died Nov. 7, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren.
Her funeral service will take place Saturday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Baker City. She will be interred immediately after at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Maure was born on May 25, 1945, in Sacramento, California, to Fern Steward and Maurice Wescott. She spent her childhood in Surprise Valley, California, with her beloved grandparents, cousins, and many relatives. Maure’s lifelong love of family history can be traced back to her early childhood and sitting at her grandparents’ table and listening to the old-timers tell their stories. Her family moved to Bonanza, Oregon, where Maure graduated from high school and where she met her sweetheart, Larry.
Maure and Larry were sealed in the Oakland, California, Latter-Day Saints Temple and moved several times before settling in Baker City. After graduating from Eastern Oregon University, she taught school for almost 20 years. Upon retirement, Larry and Maure completed a service mission for their church, which had been her lifelong goal. In the past few years, Maure worked tirelessly making family history.
Maure is survived by her husband, Larry, and their children, Jennifer (Bernie) Weldon, Lance (Becca) Albert, Maura-Lee Albert (Shane Adams), Jesi (Brent) Earley, LaRyn (Luke) Woydziak, and Luke (April) Albert; and 18 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved granddaughter, Sloane Weldon.
