Maxine Michel Hathaway
Baker City, 1931-2021
Maxine Michel Hathaway, 90, of Baker City, was called home to the Lord in the early morning hours of Sept. 16, 2021.
A celebration of her life and services will be announced at a later date.
Maxine Elaine Michel was born on Aug. 11, 1931, in Middleton, Idaho, to Richard Marion Michel and Myrtle Watkins Michel. She was blessed with two brothers, Richard Jr. and Claude. Maxine attended all 12 grades in Middleton and graduated high school in May 1949. She went to work for Caldwell Auto Supply in Caldwell, Idaho. She then met Harry Miller Hathaway, the love of her life, and married him on April 20, 1952. Their union was 55 years strong upon Harry’s death in June 2007.
After their marriage, Harry and Maxine moved to Nyssa, where Harry began working as a mechanic for the Chevrolet dealership. They had three beautiful children together, Becky Lou, Bradley Ray and Bryon Lynn. In 1957 the Hathaway family relocated to Baker, where Harry continued his career as a Chevrolet dealership mechanic. In 1963 they made the transition to business ownership, operating the 10th Street Texaco service station and later the Arco service station at Second and Broadway streets. It was a family affair with Harry as the mechanic, Maxine as bookkeeper and grew to include both boys as they became of age.
Maxine was a very active member of the Cavalry Baptist Church beginning in 1960 when she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She was the epitome of a true Christian and tireless in her service of the Lord and an inspiration to her many friends and all her family who loved her dearly. Her family remembers her always whistling, humming hymns while going about her daily tasks. Playing hymns on her piano and singing were great joys of hers as well. She was an enthusiastic and humble volunteer in many different local organizations and got no greater pleasure in life than helping others.
Maxine was an avid walker and was recognized by many Baker residents on her daily constitutionals which could ranged up to 10 miles. Often, during a snowstorm, people would stop and ask her if she needed a ride. With a big smile she would say “no thank you, I’m just enjoying walking.” Her work ethic was legendary in the family and inherited by both Brad and Bryon. All her grandchildren and great-grandchildren adored her, she never failed to praise them for their individual strengths, and she always had time for a story, a puzzle, a game or coloring. She left a legacy of immense love and thoughtfulness within her entire family.
She married Ken Grafham in 2009.
Her spirit lives on through her son, Brad Hathaway, and wife, Terri, of Stanfield, her son, Bryon Hathaway, and his wife, Anita, of Dubois, Wyoming; her grandchildren, Meagan and Jaymie Jo Hathaway, and Jordan, Jade and Scout Hathaway; her great-grandchildren, Gracie and Lili Hathaway, Jamine and Hudson Lemmon, and Harrison Joseph Hathaway. Maxine is also survived by her beloved sisters-in-law, Velma and Helen Michel; and she was blessed with many nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. She also held a special place in her heart for Kenny and Ruthie Grafham.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Becky Lou, in January 1960; her beloved husband, Harry Hathaway, in June 2007; both her parents, Marion and Myrtle Michel; along with her brothers, Richard Jr. and Claude Michel.
Memorial contributions can be made to Meadowbrook Place Assisted Living and Heart ’N Home Hospice, both of Baker City. They may be sent in care of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Maxine or to offer online condolences to her family, go to grayswestco.com.
