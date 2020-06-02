Maynard Dunn
Formerly of Baker City, 1932-2020
Maynard Winey Dunn, 87, formerly of Baker City, died May 18, 2020, at Yuba City, California, surrounded by his loving family.
Friends are welcome to gather at the family home on June 6 any time between noon and 2 p.m. to celebrate Maynard’s life. (Masks are required.)
Maynard was born on Nov. 18, 1932, at Ketchum, Idaho, to Darthea and Clyde Dunn. As a child, he spent his time in Peekaboo, Idaho, where his grandparents managed the sheep town.
Maynard attended school in Hagerman, Idaho, where he was taught by his own mom. His high school years were spent in Baker City, where he lived with his Aunt Ann and Uncle Charlie. He graduated from the University of Oregon as a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and ROTC. Immediately after graduating, he enlisted as an officer in the Air Force where he flew the B-25s (Billy Mitchell bomber). While stationed in Texas, he married Duana Pruitt. They moved to California and raised their two children: Deidre and Daylon.
Soon after, Maynard moved to Yuba City and started Auto Motion Auto Supply. In 1983, he married Chary Lenhard and he added her three daughters: Heidi, Amy and Marci. Ultimately, Chary became his forever best friend.
Maynard was active in the Lions Club (Twin Cities/ Peach Bowl), served on the Yuba City and Sutter County Planning Commission, was a member of SIRS and La Mesa Lodge No. 407 Free & Accepted Masons. He was a past member of Peach Tree Golf & Country Club and Plumas Lake Golf Club. One of his greatest joys was when he joined Corner Stone Church of Yuba City where he joyfully worshiped the Lord.
Survivors include his loving wife, Chary; his daughters, Deidre Baughman (Dave), Amy Wirth and Marci Magenheimer (John); his son, Daylon Dunn; his sister, Cher Braden; his brother-in-law, Dick Chanda (Ginny); and his grandchildren, Courteney, Casey, Kyle, Ashlyn, Jessica and Zachary.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Heidi Lenhard; his brother-in-law, Al Chanda; his loving aunt and uncle; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Peach Bowl Lions Club or the Cornerstone Church in Yuba City.
