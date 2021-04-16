Michael Beam
Baker City, 1956-2021
Michael Ralph Beam, 65, of Baker City, died April 11, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa, Idaho.
His memorial service take place later, the date and time to be announced soon.
Michael, also known as Mike, Mikey, or Beamer, was born on Jan. 21, 1956, at Baker City to Robert and Lillian (Siegler) Beam. He earned his GED in Baker and served his country with the United States Army for two years.
After his time in the military, he worked as a butcher/meat cutter and was a partial owner of Orlins Meats for several years. He also worked at the Safeway Meat Department for 12 years.
Mike married Lorna Hall on Sept. 11, 1978, in Winnemucca, Nevada.
He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, men’s softball, basketball, and playing cards. Mike also enjoyed watching sports, bowling, and shuffleboard. He was a youth baseball coach and a member of the VFW and the Eagles. Mike never knew a stranger; he was liked by everyone he met and will be greatly missed.
Mike is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lorna Beam; his son, Jerry (Trina) Dowdy of Baker City; his brothers, Tom (Suzann) Beam of Powell Butte, and John Beam of Baker City; his sister, Susan (Carlisle) Staab of Chehalis, Washington; his grandchildren, Kimberly Givens, Mason Dowdy and Trenton Dowdy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lillian Beam; and his grandparents, John and Katherine Siegler, and Ralph and Rose Beam.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR97814.
To leave an online condolence for Michael’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
