Michael Myers-Gabiola, 30, of Baker City, died Nov. 14, 2021, in Baker City.
A celebration of his life took place Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene.
Mike was born, raised, and educated in Baker City. He graduated from Baker High School in 2009. Mike never married, but he had a daughter, Ruby, with Tiffany Steele, born May 20 of 2013, who stole his heart.
Mike’s first job was at Jacksons Food Store. He then labored in fence building for a couple of years. Following that he was employed on and off for Ron DeRoest working various tasks in general construction. Through these work experiences Mike learned to be a jack of all trades who did side jobs for many people.
When Mike was younger he took a lot of pride in weightlifting. One of his proudest accomplishments was when he received an award for “Outstanding senior for weight lifting; strongest pound for pound lifter.”
Mike’s favorite colors were red and black. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and mushroom and berry picking. He adored summertime, especially because he could take Ruby bike riding and swimming at the river. He cherished spending holidays with family, but most of all he loved being a dad.
Mikes was most notably a loyal fan of Tupac, “Tupac for life!” His favorite saying was, “Only God can judge me.”
Mike is remembered for his warm smile, big heart and how giving he was. Mike loved deeply.
Mike is survived by his daughter, Ruby (Steele) Myers-Gabiola; his mother, Billie (Gabiola) McLin; his sister, Amber Gabiola; his nephew, Ethan Gabiola; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Steve Myers; his grandparents, Dutch and Thelma Myers, Ernistine Mallea and Emillo Gabiola; and his aunt, Terri Chase.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Michael the family asks that they be made to help defray funeral service expenses through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
