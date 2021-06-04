Michael Small
Formerly of Baker City, 1947-2021
Michael Duane Small, 74, of Spokane, Washington, and a former Baker City resident, died May 27, 2021, at his home.
His graveside service, will military honors, took place Friday, June 4 at Mount Hope Cemetery. Pastor Brad Phillips of Harvest Church officiated.
Michael was born on Feb. 2, 1947, at Indianapolis to Carroll Otis Small and Inez Marie (Anderson) Small. After relocating to Baker City, Mike attended Baker High School, graduating in 1965. He went on to pursue a career in the U.S. Army as an administrative specialist. He served there for 22 years, retiring as a staff sergeant. After his retirement from the military, Michael worked as a self-employed truck driver for 10 more years.
Some of his favorite things to do were fishing and hunting. He also played the trumpet and he loved to walk. While in Germany, he did volksmarches all over the country. Michael’s passion was writing. He wrote many poems and won awards from the Poets Society and he even published some books.
He loved the United States of America and was a true patriot, and he loved his family greatly. Mike always tried to see the good in people.
Survivors include his two sons, Floyd (Rick) Anderson of Indianapolis, and Michael Eugene Small of Tijeras, New Mexico; one daughter, Michele McCowan of Spokane; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents; a sister, Ginny Thomas; a brother, Carroll Gene Small; and a granddaughter, Tara Dawn Willis.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project through Gray’s West & Company Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To offer online condolences to Michael’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
