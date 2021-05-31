Michael Wiles
Baker City
Michael Alan Wiles, 59, of Baker City, died April 30, 2021, at his residence.
No services are planned at this time.
Mike loved life. He was an avid outdoorsman and animal lover and fisherman. He loved when his friends accompanied him, and he got excited for them when they caught one.
Although he had no children of his own, he loved kids and they thought the world of him. He always enjoyed when his friends brought their children over for barbecues, and he would play with them no matter how old they were. He also loved playing pool and enjoyed the people he shot games with.
Mike was a self-proclaimed jack of all trades, but master of none. He loved working outdoors most of all, and that is exactly where he found most of his jobs. Mike was proud of his Native American heritage and he walked the path of the red man.
He is survived by his wife, Shannon Wiles; his mother, Carolyn Thom; and two sisters, Laurie Wiles and Teresa Freeman.
Mike was preceded in death by his younger sister, Starlene Wiles, in 1998.
